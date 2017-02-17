Judge rules in favor of developer building duplexes in the Village of Le Roy
A building permit for a duplex near Presidential Acres in Le Roy was legally issued, a judge has ruled in a multi-party lawsuit over the development in the subdivision. The ruling is a victory of Pete McQuillen, a Le Roy businessman, who has been embroiled in legal battles with property owners in the area for years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.
Add your comments below
Le Roy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I'm a gay New Yorker - and I'm coming out as a ...
|Feb 13
|Christsharian Law
|6
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Dec '16
|Good fella
|32
|Law and Order: Bethany man accused of sexual abuse
|Dec '16
|ppinyourcoke
|3
|Law and Order: Former resident of Le Roy and Pa...
|Oct '16
|greyso
|1
|State police arrest Alabama resident suspected ...
|Sep '16
|dehm my nuts
|1
|Charity benefit for Mike Walker of Le Roy start...
|Sep '16
|6grandman
|1
|D.C.'s Essential Bagels (May '16)
|May '16
|Zeke the Pinhead
|2
Find what you want!
Search Le Roy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC