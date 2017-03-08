GCEDC receives funds to advance shovel ready Le Roy Food & Tech Park
The Genesee County Economic Development Center continues to pursue a $1.2 million phase one shovel-ready project to build a business park on a 75-acre parcel in the town of Le Roy. Similar efforts in the towns of Batavia, Pembroke and Bergen have yielded major corporate investment.
