Vehicle into building reported in Le Roy, minor damage

Tuesday Jan 17

A vehicle struck a building at 4 West Ave. in Le Roy, the site of Copart Inc., and there is minor damage to the structure. Law enforcement is on scene and Le Roy fire is responding in non-emergency mode.

