Person may have fallen through ice on...

Person may have fallen through ice on Oatka Creek, Le Roy

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 22 Read more: The Batavian

A "subject possibly fell through the ice" on Oatka Creek in Le Roy and all available manpower from the Le Roy Fire Department is asked to assemble for a response in a "rescue or recovery" effort being staged near Wolcott Street Elementary School. UPDATE 1:33 p.m.: The city's water rescue team is called to the scene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Le Roy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Dec '16 Good fella 32
News Law and Order: Bethany man accused of sexual abuse Dec '16 ppinyourcoke 3
News Law and Order: Former resident of Le Roy and Pa... Oct '16 greyso 1
News State police arrest Alabama resident suspected ... Sep '16 dehm my nuts 1
News Charity benefit for Mike Walker of Le Roy start... Sep '16 6grandman 1
News D.C.'s Essential Bagels (May '16) May '16 Zeke the Pinhead 2
News Batavia PD announces annual awards (May '16) May '16 Rick Jibbity 1
See all Le Roy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Le Roy Forum Now

Le Roy Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Le Roy Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Mexico
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Le Roy, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,177 • Total comments across all topics: 278,331,867

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC