Owners of Smokin' Eagle promoting their own brand of beer, Rogers Beer

Sunday Jan 15

Marc Marcello, Jay Beaumont and Jon Marcello, owners of the Smokin' Eagle BBQ & Brew in Le Roy were at the bridal show at Terry Hills today with their microbrew, Rogers Beer. The story of Rogers Beer begins about seven years ago with Al Rogers, a brewer in Rochester who started his own brewery and eventually selling his beer in 12 Wegmans and 30 bars and restaurants in the region.

