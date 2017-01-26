Law and Order: Suspect accused of wie...

Law and Order: Suspect accused of wielding shovel to damage cars, threaten person

Wednesday Jan 25

Catherine E. Peet, 58, of Elmwood Avenue, Rochester, is charged with criminal mischief 4th, criminal possession of a weapon, and menacing 2nd. Peet allegedly damaged two vehicles with a shovel and threatened a person with that shovel during an incident reported at 9:35 a.m., Jan. 30, 2016 at a residence on Colorado Avenue, Batavia.

