Law and Order: Le Roy police arrest arrest mom for allegedly throwing claw hammer, injuring tot

On Dec. 7th, Village of Le Roy Police arrested 31-year-old Danielle L. Barager , of 9 Summit St., Le Roy, and charged her with endangering the welfare of a child. The arrest stems from an investigation by Village Police into an incident that occurred in the Village of Le Roy on Dec. 4 It is alleged that during an argument Barager threw a claw hammer which ricocheted off the floor and struck a 3-year-old child in the shoulder causing injury.

