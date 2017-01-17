Law and Order: Batavia woman first DW...

Law and Order: Batavia woman first DWI arrest of new year

Angela Joan Bombard , 55, of Main Street, Batavia, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .18 or greater and driving left of pavement markings. Bombard was stopped at 6:49 p.m., Sunday, on Route 19, Le Roy, by Deputy Jeremy McClellan.

