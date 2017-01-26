Latest version of county's Smart Grow...

Latest version of county's Smart Growth Plan ready for legislative review

Up next for the county's tri-annual update to our Smart Growth Plan is a presentation Feb 13 to the Public Service Committee of the Genesee County Legislature. Planning Director Felipe Oltramari and planning staff have toured the county providing interested residents at town-hall style meetings information and maps outlining the proposed changes to the plan.

