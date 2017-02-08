Five years after renewed interest in ...

Five years after renewed interest in Lehigh Train Derailment site,...

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 30 Read more: The Batavian

It's been five years since a site of a toxic chemical spill in Le Roy -- known as the Lehigh Train Derailment Site -- made the news as part of a media frenzy around reports of students at the high school developing strange, unexplained tics, but cleanup work has been ongoing since, according to a spokesman for the EPA. In fact, good progress has been made and the end may be in sight for remediation, according to Michael Basile, who represents the Environmental Protection Agency in Buffalo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Le Roy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Dec '16 Good fella 32
News Law and Order: Bethany man accused of sexual abuse Dec '16 ppinyourcoke 3
News Law and Order: Former resident of Le Roy and Pa... Oct '16 greyso 1
News State police arrest Alabama resident suspected ... Sep '16 dehm my nuts 1
News Charity benefit for Mike Walker of Le Roy start... Sep '16 6grandman 1
News D.C.'s Essential Bagels (May '16) May '16 Zeke the Pinhead 2
News Batavia PD announces annual awards (May '16) May '16 Rick Jibbity 1
See all Le Roy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Le Roy Forum Now

Le Roy Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Le Roy Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Le Roy, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,361 • Total comments across all topics: 278,708,485

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC