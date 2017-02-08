Five years after renewed interest in Lehigh Train Derailment site,...
It's been five years since a site of a toxic chemical spill in Le Roy -- known as the Lehigh Train Derailment Site -- made the news as part of a media frenzy around reports of students at the high school developing strange, unexplained tics, but cleanup work has been ongoing since, according to a spokesman for the EPA. In fact, good progress has been made and the end may be in sight for remediation, according to Michael Basile, who represents the Environmental Protection Agency in Buffalo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.
Add your comments below
Le Roy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Dec '16
|Good fella
|32
|Law and Order: Bethany man accused of sexual abuse
|Dec '16
|ppinyourcoke
|3
|Law and Order: Former resident of Le Roy and Pa...
|Oct '16
|greyso
|1
|State police arrest Alabama resident suspected ...
|Sep '16
|dehm my nuts
|1
|Charity benefit for Mike Walker of Le Roy start...
|Sep '16
|6grandman
|1
|D.C.'s Essential Bagels (May '16)
|May '16
|Zeke the Pinhead
|2
|Batavia PD announces annual awards (May '16)
|May '16
|Rick Jibbity
|1
Find what you want!
Search Le Roy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC