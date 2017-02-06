American Legion in Le Roy hosting thr...

American Legion in Le Roy hosting three-day 'Help Our Heroes' fundraiser

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 28 Read more: The Batavian

As part of a three-day event to raise money to assist veterans, the American Legion Post #576 is hosting a four-man bowling tournament at Legion Lanes, 53 West Main St., Le Roy. The fundraiser began on Friday night and continues today and Sunday with squads at noon and 3 p.m. -- and will also feature a chicken BBQ this afternoon, and a chance auction and a raffle through Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Le Roy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Dec '16 Good fella 32
News Law and Order: Bethany man accused of sexual abuse Dec '16 ppinyourcoke 3
News Law and Order: Former resident of Le Roy and Pa... Oct '16 greyso 1
News State police arrest Alabama resident suspected ... Sep '16 dehm my nuts 1
News Charity benefit for Mike Walker of Le Roy start... Sep '16 6grandman 1
News D.C.'s Essential Bagels (May '16) May '16 Zeke the Pinhead 2
News Batavia PD announces annual awards (May '16) May '16 Rick Jibbity 1
See all Le Roy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Le Roy Forum Now

Le Roy Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Le Roy Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
 

Le Roy, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,760 • Total comments across all topics: 278,615,228

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC