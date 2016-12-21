Wolcott Street School again wins Play to Get Fit Challenge at GCC
The Health and Physical Education department at Genesee Community College once again congratulates Wolcott Street School in Le Roy for winning the 2016 Play to Get Fit Challenge. Le Roy has captured the title three years in a row.
