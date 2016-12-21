Tompkins Bank of Castile makes donation to Le Roy Food Pantry
Tompkins Bank of Castile prides itself on being a community bank, and one of our core values is our commitment to the communities we serve. During the holiday season, our staff in each branch selects local organizations to receive special contributions to make the holidays brighter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Le Roy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Dec 23
|Good fella
|32
|Law and Order: Bethany man accused of sexual abuse
|Dec '16
|ppinyourcoke
|3
|Law and Order: Former resident of Le Roy and Pa...
|Oct '16
|greyso
|1
|State police arrest Alabama resident suspected ...
|Sep '16
|dehm my nuts
|1
|Charity benefit for Mike Walker of Le Roy start...
|Sep '16
|6grandman
|1
|D.C.'s Essential Bagels (May '16)
|May '16
|Zeke the Pinhead
|2
|Batavia PD announces annual awards (May '16)
|May '16
|Rick Jibbity
|1
Find what you want!
Search Le Roy Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC