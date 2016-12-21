Tompkins Bank of Castile makes donati...

Tompkins Bank of Castile makes donation to Le Roy Food Pantry

Friday Dec 23

Tompkins Bank of Castile prides itself on being a community bank, and one of our core values is our commitment to the communities we serve. During the holiday season, our staff in each branch selects local organizations to receive special contributions to make the holidays brighter.

Le Roy, NY

