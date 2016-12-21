Psychiatric exams confirm Kyle Johnson has mental disorder, a danger to society

After completing mental health evaluations, two doctors have found that Kyle G. Johson, who killed a neighbor and then set his own house on Selden Road in Le Roy on Dec. 1, 2015, is a present danger to himself or others because of a psychological disease or disorder. Based on the medical reports, Interim Judge Micheal Pietruszka this morning confirmed the finding and ruled that Johnson has a dangerous disturbance of his behavior, thinking, feeling or judgment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.