Photos: New communications tower going up in Le Roy
A new 165-foot communications tower is being installed today on Town of Le Roy property off of Asbury Road . The tower is part of the county's upgraded 800 megahertz digital communications system and will help fill in some dead spots in the town and village of Le Roy.
