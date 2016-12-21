Law and Order: DWI suspect accused of bringing marijuana into jail
Joseph Dwayne Powell , 49, of Telephone Road, Le Roy, is charged with felony DWI, felony driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, promoting prison contraband 2nd, unlawful possession of marijuana and insufficient tail lamp. Powell was stopped at 9:10 p.m., Sept.
