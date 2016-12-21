Duo accused of stealing pit bull from animal shelter after lengthy...
After a search of the woods last night in the area of Keeny Road and Quinlan Road, Le Roy, two suspects in a series of incidents were located an arrested. The call to police started with a report to Le Roy PD of suspicious activity at the Kwik Fill in Le Roy followed by the report of an accident on Keeney Road at about 10:13 p.m. Deputy Ryan Young along with the K-9 patrol led by Livingston County Deputy Michael Wade responded and started a search.
