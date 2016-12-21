Law and Order: Complaint of woman locked in bathroom for two hours leads to arrest on drug charge

Tesia Renee Plantiko , 24, of Harris Road, Le Roy, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th, possession of a hypodermic instrument and criminal use of drug paraphernalia. Plantiko was arrested after police responded to a complaint at 9:50 a.m., Nov. 23 from a business on East Main Street, Batavia, that a woman had been in the restroom for more than two hours.

