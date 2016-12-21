Law and Order: Complaint of woman locked in bathroom for two hours leads to arrest on drug charge
Tesia Renee Plantiko , 24, of Harris Road, Le Roy, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th, possession of a hypodermic instrument and criminal use of drug paraphernalia. Plantiko was arrested after police responded to a complaint at 9:50 a.m., Nov. 23 from a business on East Main Street, Batavia, that a woman had been in the restroom for more than two hours.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.
Add your comments below
Le Roy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|20 hr
|Good fella
|32
|Law and Order: Bethany man accused of sexual abuse
|Dec 2
|ppinyourcoke
|3
|Law and Order: Former resident of Le Roy and Pa...
|Oct '16
|greyso
|1
|State police arrest Alabama resident suspected ...
|Sep '16
|dehm my nuts
|1
|Charity benefit for Mike Walker of Le Roy start...
|Sep '16
|6grandman
|1
|D.C.'s Essential Bagels (May '16)
|May '16
|Zeke the Pinhead
|2
|Batavia PD announces annual awards (May '16)
|May '16
|Rick Jibbity
|1
Find what you want!
Search Le Roy Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC