Comanche County authorities search fo...

Comanche County authorities search for escaped Lawton inmate

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Fox 23

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox 23.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lawton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rachel Lambert: Gold Digger and Fake Christian Jul 3 Jamie Dundee 9
News Lawton squatters steal utility services, light ... Jun 29 7steps2hellKey 3
Comanche Spur Casino Jun 10 Been there done that 5
Shannon Bates May '17 Jamie Dundee 13
New Apache Casino May '17 Durp 1
Santa Cruz Bike Church Dogged me out!! May '17 FOOL 1
What's wrong with Lawton (Jul '10) May '17 Exokie 120
See all Lawton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lawton Forum Now

Lawton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lawton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
 

Lawton, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,163 • Total comments across all topics: 282,280,236

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC