Comanche County authorities search for escaped Lawton inmate
We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox 23.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lawton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rachel Lambert: Gold Digger and Fake Christian
|Jul 3
|Jamie Dundee
|9
|Lawton squatters steal utility services, light ...
|Jun 29
|7steps2hellKey
|3
|Comanche Spur Casino
|Jun 10
|Been there done that
|5
|Shannon Bates
|May '17
|Jamie Dundee
|13
|New Apache Casino
|May '17
|Durp
|1
|Santa Cruz Bike Church Dogged me out!!
|May '17
|FOOL
|1
|What's wrong with Lawton (Jul '10)
|May '17
|Exokie
|120
Find what you want!
Search Lawton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC