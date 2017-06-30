Youngest OK Democratic Party Chair in Lawton
The newly-elected and youngest-ever Oklahoma Democratic Party chair stopped in Lawton to talk with Comanche County Democrats on Monday night. 24-year-old Anna Langthorn, who's from Oklahoma City, is visiting Democrats across the state to fill them in on what has been accomplished so far, and what her plans are for the future of the party in Oklahoma.
