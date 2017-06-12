Trash a huge problem at Lake Lawtonka

Trash a huge problem at Lake Lawtonka

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KSWO

LAWTON, OK City of Lawton officials are growing frustrated with the amount of trash being left behind by visitors of Lake Lawtonka and Lake Ellsworth. They say beer cans, food and even dirty diapers are just a few of the things left behind every weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lawton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Comanche Spur Casino Jun 10 Been there done that 5
Shannon Bates May 31 Jamie Dundee 13
New Apache Casino May 29 Durp 1
Santa Cruz Bike Church Dogged me out!! May 18 FOOL 1
What's wrong with Lawton (Jul '10) May 17 Exokie 120
debbie shultz May 16 very sad 1
Legit Loan Shark? May '17 SharkBait 1
See all Lawton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lawton Forum Now

Lawton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lawton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

Lawton, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,294 • Total comments across all topics: 281,749,799

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC