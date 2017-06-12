Trash a huge problem at Lake Lawtonka
LAWTON, OK City of Lawton officials are growing frustrated with the amount of trash being left behind by visitors of Lake Lawtonka and Lake Ellsworth. They say beer cans, food and even dirty diapers are just a few of the things left behind every weekend.
