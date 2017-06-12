Phase 3 of the City of Lawton energy-savings initiative is complete
LAWTON, OK The City of Lawton has completed phase three of an energy-savings initiative that began in 2007. The City of Lawton's Information Technology Division teamed with Quasar Data Center of OpTerra Energy to virtualize 20 servers managing access to centralized services in the city's network.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
