OK girl bitten by rattlesnake in her own backyard
OK girl bitten by rattlesnake in her own backyard - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo - "There was this pile of grass, and I walked past it, and that's when the snake bit me," Mathews told KXII.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lawton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Comanche Spur Casino
|Jun 10
|Been there done that
|5
|Shannon Bates
|May 31
|Jamie Dundee
|13
|New Apache Casino
|May 29
|Durp
|1
|Santa Cruz Bike Church Dogged me out!!
|May 18
|FOOL
|1
|What's wrong with Lawton (Jul '10)
|May 17
|Exokie
|120
|debbie shultz
|May 16
|very sad
|1
|Legit Loan Shark?
|May '17
|SharkBait
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lawton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC