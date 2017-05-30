Flash flood warning issued for Lawton, Oklahoma area Friday
A flash flood warning has been issued for central Comanche County and the Lawton and Fort Sill areas Friday until 12:30 p.m., the National Weather Service reports. Thunderstorms are moving northeast from southwest Oklahoma.
