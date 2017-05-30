Flash flood warning issued for Lawton...

Flash flood warning issued for Lawton, Oklahoma area Friday

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

A flash flood warning has been issued for central Comanche County and the Lawton and Fort Sill areas Friday until 12:30 p.m., the National Weather Service reports. Thunderstorms are moving northeast from southwest Oklahoma.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lawton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Shannon Bates May 31 Jamie Dundee 13
New Apache Casino May 29 Durp 1
Comanche Spur Casino May 29 Feel stupid yet 4
Santa Cruz Bike Church Dogged me out!! May 18 FOOL 1
What's wrong with Lawton (Jul '10) May 17 Exokie 120
debbie shultz May 16 very sad 1
Legit Loan Shark? May 8 SharkBait 1
See all Lawton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lawton Forum Now

Lawton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lawton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. Gunman
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Stanley Cup
 

Lawton, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,837 • Total comments across all topics: 281,477,023

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC