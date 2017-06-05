Drive with Caution: Streets in Lawton are flooded, Lats resumes service
UPDATE 12:08 p.m. 6/2/17: Much of the water around Lawton has begun to recede. DO NOT DRIVE AROUND BARRICADES OR SIGNS THAT ARE STILL PLACED ON THE ROADS.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lawton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shannon Bates
|May 31
|Jamie Dundee
|13
|New Apache Casino
|May 29
|Durp
|1
|Comanche Spur Casino
|May 29
|Feel stupid yet
|4
|Santa Cruz Bike Church Dogged me out!!
|May 18
|FOOL
|1
|What's wrong with Lawton (Jul '10)
|May 17
|Exokie
|120
|debbie shultz
|May 16
|very sad
|1
|Legit Loan Shark?
|May 8
|SharkBait
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lawton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC