Corvias Foundation awards scholarships to 3 Lawton students
Corvias Foundation awards scholarships to 3 Lawton students - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo - Fort Sill, OK The Corvias Foundation has awarded college scholarships of up to $50,000 to three outstanding students from Fort Sill: Tisa Berry from Eisenhower High School has been active in Key Club, Partner's Club for Special Olympics, volunteering at the library and church, and Fine Arts.
