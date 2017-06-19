Annual Cattle Trails conference set for Aug. 1 in Lawton, Okla.

AgriLife Extension and the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service will jointly host the conference from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. "It is more important than ever for farmers and ranchers to efficiently utilize resources for profitable wheat and stocker cattle operations." Farmers and ranchers in Oklahoma and Texas will hear from experts on how best to manage dual-purpose wheat and stocker cattle at the annual Cattle Trails Wheat and Stocker Cattle Conference, Aug. 1, at the Comanche County Fairgrounds Annex Building, 920 S.W. Sheridan Road, Lawton, Oklahoma.

