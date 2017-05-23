Woman wanted in Illinois arrested in ...

Woman wanted in Illinois arrested in Lawton

Tuesday May 16 Read more: KSWO

Authorities arrested Nicole Werchek Tuesday afternoon on I-44 just south of the Gore Boulevard exit. Werchek, along with a man, was originally charged in April 2016 for taking a woman from her home at knife-point in an attempt to get some property back that they believed she had stolen.

