UTRGV ranked second in the country fo...

UTRGV ranked second in the country for lowest private student debt

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: Valley Morning Star

A website that analyzes student loans and debt issues says UTRGV is the second best public university in the country for controlling student debt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lawton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Legit Loan Shark? Mon SharkBait 1
Rachel Lambert: Gold Digger and Fake Christian May 2 Scott Hanna 6
Comanche Spur Casino Apr 29 Been suckered 1
taylor stein attorney (Jul '11) Apr 26 S-L-J 40
Casino Oklahoma in Hinton Apr 18 Just the facts pl... 4
Shannon Bates Apr 18 Jamie Dundee 12
Joshua reyes Mar '17 Lucy 1
See all Lawton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lawton Forum Now

Lawton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lawton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Lawton, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,568 • Total comments across all topics: 280,889,877

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC