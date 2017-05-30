Select students and graduates get the opportunity to intern with the City of Lawton
LAWTON, OK The City of Lawton's Human Resources Department staff, directors, and city council met the selected high school seniors and recent graduates that they will work alongside with soon as part of the 2017 Summer Internship program. The program, established in large part by Ward 7 Councilman Stanley Haywood, began in June 2016 and provides experience for students preparing to join the workforce.
