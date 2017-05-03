Second person charged in October robbery/homicide in Lawton
Second person charged in October robbery/homicide in Lawton - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo - LAWTON, OK Dimarie Castaneda has officially been charged with 1st-degree robbery with a weapon and accessory to murder in the first degree for the shooting death of Eric Buckner in Lawton October of last year.
