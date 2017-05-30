RSVP for the Lawton/Ft Sill Chamber o...

RSVP for the Lawton/Ft Sill Chamber of Commerce Legislative Wrap-Up Luncheon by June 1st

Friday May 26 Read more: KSWO

LAWTON, OK The Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce will host the Legislative Wrap-Up Luncheon at 11:30 a.m. on June 9 at Apache Casino Hotel. As the state legislative session comes to a close, local legislators "report back to the community what took place during the legislative session."

