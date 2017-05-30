RSVP for the Lawton/Ft Sill Chamber of Commerce Legislative Wrap-Up Luncheon by June 1st
LAWTON, OK The Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce will host the Legislative Wrap-Up Luncheon at 11:30 a.m. on June 9 at Apache Casino Hotel. As the state legislative session comes to a close, local legislators "report back to the community what took place during the legislative session."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lawton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shannon Bates
|May 31
|Jamie Dundee
|13
|New Apache Casino
|May 29
|Durp
|1
|Comanche Spur Casino
|May 29
|Feel stupid yet
|4
|Santa Cruz Bike Church Dogged me out!!
|May 18
|FOOL
|1
|What's wrong with Lawton (Jul '10)
|May 17
|Exokie
|120
|debbie shultz
|May 16
|very sad
|1
|Legit Loan Shark?
|May 8
|SharkBait
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lawton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC