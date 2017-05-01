Representative Osborn answers questions from the community

LAWTON, OK The Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce is hosting a luncheon with Representative Leslie Osborn, the House Chairwoman of Appropriations, who will hold a question and answer session at 11:30 a.m. on May 12 at the Lawton Country Club. Representatives John Montgomery and Rande Worthen will present Representative Osborn at the event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.