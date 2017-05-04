May is flood insurance awareness month

Tuesday May 2

The city of Lawton wants to remind you that May is flood insurance awareness month. Only flood insurance covers flood damage and anyone, including renters, can buy coverage for their contents! If your house does flood, call Stormwater management to report the damage.

