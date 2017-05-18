Man critically injured in Lawton moto...

Man critically injured in Lawton motorcycle accident identified, still hospitalized

Tuesday May 16

LAWTON, OK A motorcyclist was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Oklahoma City Monday night after losing control and crashing his bike in Lawton has been identified. Antonio Sanchez, the motorcyclist, is still in critical condition at OU Medical Center.

