LPD says goodbye to retiring captain

LPD says goodbye to retiring captain

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 3 Read more: KSWO

LAWTON, OK A Captain for the Lawton Police Department was honored for his time on the force in a retirement ceremony at the station. Blasengame spent 27 years on the force, working in multiple divisions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lawton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Legit Loan Shark? May 8 SharkBait 1
Rachel Lambert: Gold Digger and Fake Christian May 2 Scott Hanna 6
Comanche Spur Casino Apr 29 Been suckered 1
taylor stein attorney (Jul '11) Apr 26 S-L-J 40
Casino Oklahoma in Hinton Apr 18 Just the facts pl... 4
Shannon Bates Apr 18 Jamie Dundee 12
Joshua reyes Mar '17 Lucy 1
See all Lawton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lawton Forum Now

Lawton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lawton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. South Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Lawton, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,517 • Total comments across all topics: 280,946,034

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC