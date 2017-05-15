Lawton students take part in Walk to School Day

In an effort to promote healthy lifestyles and exercise, Lawton students laced up their sneakers this morning and hit the pavement for "Walk to School Day" This is an international event, providing a fun way for students to increase physical activity, improve their health, and create safer walking spaces for students. About 40 fifth-graders from Washington Elementary School participated in the event by walking to Elmer Thomas Park alongside teachers, Lawton police officers, and members from the Healthy Living Program at CCMH.

