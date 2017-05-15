Lawton students take part in Walk to ...

Lawton students take part in Walk to School Day

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KSWO

In an effort to promote healthy lifestyles and exercise, Lawton students laced up their sneakers this morning and hit the pavement for "Walk to School Day" This is an international event, providing a fun way for students to increase physical activity, improve their health, and create safer walking spaces for students. About 40 fifth-graders from Washington Elementary School participated in the event by walking to Elmer Thomas Park alongside teachers, Lawton police officers, and members from the Healthy Living Program at CCMH.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lawton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What's wrong with Lawton (Jul '10) 2 hr Exokie 120
debbie shultz Tue very sad 1
Comanche Spur Casino Mon Truth 2
Legit Loan Shark? May 8 SharkBait 1
Rachel Lambert: Gold Digger and Fake Christian May 2 Scott Hanna 6
taylor stein attorney (Jul '11) Apr 26 S-L-J 40
Casino Oklahoma in Hinton Apr 18 Just the facts pl... 4
See all Lawton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lawton Forum Now

Lawton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lawton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
 

Lawton, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,021 • Total comments across all topics: 281,081,538

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC