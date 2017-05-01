Four Injured In Early Morning I-44 Crash

Four people were injured in a two vehicle accident on I-44 east of Joplin early Monday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 32-year-old Shawn Polzin of Lawton, Oklahoma and 61-year-old Clifford Reynolds were both eastbound on I-44 around 1:15 a.m when Polzin ran into the back of Reynolds minivan.

