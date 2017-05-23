April storms prompt major disaster declaration for 18 counties
April storms prompt major disaster declaration for 18 counties - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo - OKLAHOMA CITY, OK Severe storms in April left some parts of Oklahoma recovering from severe flooding, widespread snow, tornadoes and high winds.
