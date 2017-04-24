SFA holds ceremony to christen Robert...

SFA holds ceremony to christen Robert and Kathy Lehmann Chemistry Building

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 26 Read more: KSWO

SFA holds ceremony to christen Robert and Kathy Lehmann Chemistr - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo - The Robert and Kathy Lehmann Chemistry Building was named to bring recognition to the couple's ongoing support of SFA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lawton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Comanche Spur Casino Sat Been suckered 1
taylor stein attorney (Jul '11) Apr 26 S-L-J 40
Casino Oklahoma in Hinton Apr 18 Just the facts pl... 4
Shannon Bates Apr 18 Jamie Dundee 12
Rachel Lambert: Gold Digger and Fake Christian Apr 14 Scott Hanna 5
Joshua reyes Mar '17 Lucy 1
Kristi reyes Mar '17 Holly Golightly 1
See all Lawton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lawton Forum Now

Lawton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lawton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Lawton, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,959 • Total comments across all topics: 280,681,768

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC