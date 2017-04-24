SFA holds ceremony to christen Robert and Kathy Lehmann Chemistry Building
SFA holds ceremony to christen Robert and Kathy Lehmann Chemistr - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo - The Robert and Kathy Lehmann Chemistry Building was named to bring recognition to the couple's ongoing support of SFA.
