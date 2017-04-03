Preliminary hearing for accused murderer Corey Huntley moved to July
LAWTON, OK The preliminary hearing for the murder trial of Corey Huntley has been moved to July 25th, 2017. On August 4, police were called to a home on the 1200 block of Northwest 31st Street for a man that was shot and unresponsive.
