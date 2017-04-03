Name of pickup driver who died in crash with Binger school bus Monday released
The name of a passenger in a pickup who died when the pickup rear-ended a school bus from Binger-Oney Schools Monday has been released by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Eddy D. Middleton Jr., 37, of Fletcher, was dead at the scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lawton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shannon Bates
|Tue
|Shannon Bates the...
|8
|Joshua reyes
|Mar 13
|Lucy
|1
|Kristi reyes
|Mar 13
|Holly Golightly
|1
|Anyone know Jacob Hankins?
|Mar 9
|Concerned friend
|1
|Rachel Lambert: Gold Digger and Fake Christian
|Mar 8
|Scott Hanna
|4
|Dentures in Lawton
|Mar '17
|SusieQ
|1
|Milo Gordon...Stay Away! (Dec '15)
|Feb '17
|Emily T
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lawton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC