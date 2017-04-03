Name of pickup driver who died in cra...

Name of pickup driver who died in crash with Binger school bus Monday released

The name of a passenger in a pickup who died when the pickup rear-ended a school bus from Binger-Oney Schools Monday has been released by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Eddy D. Middleton Jr., 37, of Fletcher, was dead at the scene.

