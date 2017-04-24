Lawton water restoring fee increase tabled
On Tuesday night, Lawton City Council put off a decision on a proposal to increase the fee for restoring water service to Lawton customers who've been cut off for non-payment. The proposal would have increased that charge from $25 to $35.
