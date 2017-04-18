Lawton traffic stop leads to stolen i...

Lawton traffic stop leads to stolen items recovered

Monday Apr 17 Read more: KSWO

A traffic stop that led to a chase in Lawton led police in Cache to a house full of stolen items belonging to the Comanche County government. Cache police were investigating the theft of a Comanche County District 3 pick-up Monday morning when they realized Lawton police had tried to pull over that very pickup for speeding.

