Lawton traffic stop leads to stolen items recovered
A traffic stop that led to a chase in Lawton led police in Cache to a house full of stolen items belonging to the Comanche County government. Cache police were investigating the theft of a Comanche County District 3 pick-up Monday morning when they realized Lawton police had tried to pull over that very pickup for speeding.
