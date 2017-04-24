Lawton Community Foundations awards 14 seniors scholarships
Graduating seniors from Lawton and the surrounding area will have some extra money heading into college thanks to a scholarship from the Lawton Community Foundation. Nearly $27,000 in scholarships was awarded to fourteen seniors from Lawton, Cache, Elgin, and Frederick this morning at Cameron University.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Add your comments below
Lawton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Casino Oklahoma in Hinton
|Apr 18
|Just the facts pl...
|4
|Shannon Bates
|Apr 18
|Jamie Dundee
|12
|Rachel Lambert: Gold Digger and Fake Christian
|Apr 14
|Scott Hanna
|5
|Joshua reyes
|Mar '17
|Lucy
|1
|Kristi reyes
|Mar '17
|Holly Golightly
|1
|Anyone know Jacob Hankins?
|Mar '17
|Concerned friend
|1
|Dentures in Lawton
|Mar '17
|SusieQ
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lawton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC