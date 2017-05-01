FBI Agents Arrest LA Murder Suspects In Lawton
Marquice Joseph, 18, and Derrick Beamon, 22, are accused of shooting and killing a 54-year-old man earlier this month. Gang unit detectives in Los Angeles connected with the FBI to gain access to the two suspects' Instagram accounts, which led to their hideout in a friend's Oklahoma hometown.
