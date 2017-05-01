FBI Agents Arrest LA Murder Suspects ...

FBI Agents Arrest LA Murder Suspects In Lawton

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

Marquice Joseph, 18, and Derrick Beamon, 22, are accused of shooting and killing a 54-year-old man earlier this month. Gang unit detectives in Los Angeles connected with the FBI to gain access to the two suspects' Instagram accounts, which led to their hideout in a friend's Oklahoma hometown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lawton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rachel Lambert: Gold Digger and Fake Christian 5 min Scott Hanna 6
Comanche Spur Casino Apr 29 Been suckered 1
taylor stein attorney (Jul '11) Apr 26 S-L-J 40
Casino Oklahoma in Hinton Apr 18 Just the facts pl... 4
Shannon Bates Apr 18 Jamie Dundee 12
Joshua reyes Mar '17 Lucy 1
Kristi reyes Mar '17 Holly Golightly 1
See all Lawton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lawton Forum Now

Lawton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lawton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Lawton, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,878 • Total comments across all topics: 280,719,695

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC