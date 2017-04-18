Discover Oklahoma- Yocham's Custom Leather Saddlery & Cowboy D cor

Discover Oklahoma- Yocham's Custom Leather Saddlery & Cowboy Dec - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo - BARTLESVILLE, OK- There's a certain flare or style that goes along with being a cowboy! And, no, we're talking about the football team.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.