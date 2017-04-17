Cruisin' the Chisholm Trail: - Duncan...

Cruisin' the Chisholm Trail: - Duncan's 10th Annual Car Show'

Cruisin' the Chisholm Trail: 'Duncan's 10th Annual Car Show' - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo - DUNCAN, OK - Main Street Duncan will celebrate the 10th Annual Cruisin' the Chisholm Trail Car Show this weekend.

