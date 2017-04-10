Civil Rights Report Shows Increase In Oklahoma Hate Crimes

Inside its 2016 civil rights report, the Oklahoma Council on American-Islamic Relations says hate crimes and discrimination against Muslims are on the rise. "We've seen crimes that have featured more violence, more damage when there is damage to property in particular when it comes to hate crimes and assaults we've kind of seen an escalation of violence there," CAIR-OK Civil Rights Director Veronica Laizure said.

