Walters lineman selected for international project

Cotton Electric Cooperative journeyman lineman Tyson Potter was selected to join 13 volunteer line workers to electrify the remote Chiis village of around 45 homes in the northwestern part of Guatemala this October. "We are proud to send an ambassador from southwest Oklahoma to help bring electricity to those who have not been as fortunate as we have," said Cotton Electric's CEO Jennifer Meason.

